O’Fallon, Missouri native Josh Sargent completes move to Premier League’s Norwich

BREMEN, GERMANY – JULY 24: Josh Sargent of Werder Bremen reacts during the Second Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and Hannover 96 at Wohninvest Weserstadion on July 24, 2021 in Bremen, Germany. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)

NORWICH, England (AP) — US forward Josh Sargent has completed his move to English Premier League club Norwich by signing a four-year contract.

The 21-year-old Sargent arrives from German team Werder Bremen where he had played since turning professional in 2018.

Sargent scored seven goals in 35 games for Bremen last season before the team was relegated from the Bundesliga. He netted two more goals in two matches this season in division two.

He says, “I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it’s a very exciting opportunity for me.”

Newly promoted Norwich hosts Liverpool on Saturday in the season opener.