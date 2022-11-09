Josh Sargent (left) and Tim Ream (right) of the U.S. Men’s National Team. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Two St. Louis natives, Josh Sargent and Tim Ream, were named to the 2022 United States World Cup roster on Wednesday.

Sargent’s national team ascension comes nearly five years after earning a spot on the United States’ FIFA U-20 World Cup team and becoming the youngest player to score in that tournament.

Sargent briefly attended St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon and was once regarded as one of the top soccer prospects in the country. He has spent four years with Werder Bremen of the Bundesliga and parts of the last two seasons with Norwich City of the English Football League Championship (the level beneath the nation’s top-flight English Premier League).

Like Sargent, Ream also went to St. Dominic. Ream helped lead the St. Dominic boys’ team to the Missouri Class 2 state title in 2004. After high school, Ream made 82 appearances with the SLU Billikens soccer team.

Ream spent two years with the New York Red Bulls of MLS before transferring to the Bolton Wanderers of the Premier League. Since 2015, Ream has played center-back for Fulham FC in the Premier League.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter made the long-awaited announcement Wednesday of the 26-man group that will gather in Qatar for training next week ahead of the opener against Wales on Nov. 21.

On what figures to be the youngest of the 32 teams by average age, 29-year-old right back DeAndre Yedlin is the only holdover from the 2014 World Cup. Yedlin, Christian Pulisic, Kellyn Acosta, and Ream are the remaining players from the infamous loss at Trinidad that prevented the Americans from reaching the 2018 tournament.

Ream, 36, is also the oldest player on the roster.

The Roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton, England), Sean Johnson (New York City), Matt Turner (Arsenal, England).

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Glasgow Celtic, Scotland), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan, Italy), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), DeAndre Yedlin (Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds, England), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles), Tyler Adams (Leeds, England), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Cristian Roldan (Seattle).

Forwards: Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia, Dortmund, Germany), Josh Sargent (Norwich, England), Tim Weah (Lille, France), Haji Wright (Antalyspor, Turkey).