Officials announce 2021 Little League World Series Tournament to be held with U.S. teams only

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Aug. 23, 2018, photo, Little League fans watch a consolation baseball game between Coeur D’Alene, Idaho and Barcelona, Spain at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Little League has been benched. The youth baseball program that boasts more than 2.5 million kids spread over 6,500 programs in 84 countries is on hold at least until May 11 due to the corona virus pandemic.  Even that target date for a return to the sports lineup seems optimistic, and the fate of its signature event, the Little League World Series in August in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is unclear. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials with the Little League announced Monday, the 2021 Little League World Series Events will take place in August, based on the recommendation of its Pandemic Response Advisory Commission.

This year’s tournament will be U.S. teams only, as the commission recommended. There will also be a limited number of spectators allowed to attend, the number has not yet been determined and will be announced when finalized.

Little League World Series staff will be required to show proof of vaccination.

This comes after the 2020 Little League World Series Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, the first canceled tournament in Little League World Series 75-year history.

The cancelation impacted Lycoming County’s economy immensely, with a loss between 35 and 40 million dollars, Jason Fink the President/CEO of Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce told Eyewitness News in 2020.

For the 2021 tournament, Little League formed the Little League International Pandemic Advisory Response Commission which is tasked with making recommendations to Little League as to the feasibility of holding the World Series and regional events.

