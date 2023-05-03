Excitement Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani will pitch against the Cardinals as the Angels go for a second straight win. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve got the pre game scouting report from both managers. Cards skipper Oli Marmol’s thoughts on his club facing the dual threat pitcher and hitter and the Angels manager Phil Nevin saying it’s always exciting when Ohtani pitches.

50 media members from Japan arrived at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night to cover the latest pitching performance of the Angels dual threat hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani. The Angels star player from Japan is pitching against the Cardinals on Wednesday night. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve talked to one reporter from Japan and the coverage given to Japan’s favorite athlete, Ohtani.