Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon out with COVID for NCAA tilt with Missouri

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKlahoma guard De’Vion Harmon (11) goes in for a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Norman, Okla., Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

ST. LOUIS–No teams selected for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament have been taken out of the brackets because of coronavirus issues, but the University of Missouri learned Wednesday that the Tigers’ first round opponent will be without a key component when MU takes on Oklahoma Saturday at Lucas Oil Field.

Sooners Head Coach Lon Kruger confirmed that De’Vion Harmon, Oklahoma’s second-leading scorer, will miss the first weekend of the NCAA tournament after a positive test. Harmon averaged just under 13 points a game for Oklahoma.

He spoke Sunday after the brackets were revealed about how excited he was to reach the tournament.

Kruger said Harmon was obviously disappointed but the head coach praised the protocols in place to make sure that one positive test did not become a team-wide problem.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News