Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon out with COVID for NCAA tilt with Missouri

ST. LOUIS–No teams selected for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament have been taken out of the brackets because of coronavirus issues, but the University of Missouri learned Wednesday that the Tigers’ first round opponent will be without a key component when MU takes on Oklahoma Saturday at Lucas Oil Field.
Sooners Head Coach Lon Kruger confirmed that De’Vion Harmon, Oklahoma’s second-leading scorer, will miss the first weekend of the NCAA tournament after a positive test. Harmon averaged just under 13 points a game for Oklahoma.
He spoke Sunday after the brackets were revealed about how excited he was to reach the tournament.
Kruger said Harmon was obviously disappointed but the head coach praised the protocols in place to make sure that one positive test did not become a team-wide problem.