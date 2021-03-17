Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon out with COVID for NCAA tilt with Missouri

OKlahoma guard De’Vion Harmon (11) goes in for a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Norman, Okla., Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

ST. LOUIS–No teams selected for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament have been taken out of the brackets because of coronavirus issues, but the University of Missouri learned Wednesday that the Tigers’ first round opponent will be without a key component when MU takes on Oklahoma Saturday at Lucas Oil Field.

Sooners Head Coach Lon Kruger confirmed that De’Vion Harmon, Oklahoma’s second-leading scorer, will miss the first weekend of the NCAA tournament after a positive test. Harmon averaged just under 13 points a game for Oklahoma.

He spoke Sunday after the brackets were revealed about how excited he was to reach the tournament.

Here's De'Vion Harmon answering @EricBaileyTW question on the NCAA Tournament just a few days ago following Sunday's Selection Show. Man. What a bummer. pic.twitter.com/7UB3FYDr2P — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) March 17, 2021

Kruger said Harmon was obviously disappointed but the head coach praised the protocols in place to make sure that one positive test did not become a team-wide problem.

Oklahoma's Lon Kruger on De'Vion Harmon testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of a match up with Mizzou in the first round of the NCAA Tournament ⤵️



He says the team found out for sure yesterday and no one else tested positive or got caught up in contact tracing. pic.twitter.com/FB9f8sUWRO — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 17, 2021