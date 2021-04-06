Olympic pin collector among fans not allowed at Games, just over 100 days away

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are just over 100 days until the postponed Tokyo Olympics begins, and for at least one fan, the countdown is one of disappointment.

“I’ve been to 19 Olympics. I thought Tokyo would be number 20, but it’s not going to happen for me,” said Don Bigsby, the president and founder of Olympin. He’s been collecting pins — an iconic tradition of the Olympic Games — since 1980.

He said it was a letdown, but understandable.

Olympics organizers announced in late March that international spectators and most outside volunteers will not be able to attend the Games because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said he supports the difficult decision.

“It’s just another expression of respecting the principles the IOC has established from the very beginning for the organization for these postponed games,” Bach said. “That means there is safety first. It’s not a decision we have taken or accepted lightly, but again it’s a necessary move, unfortunately.”

Organizers said 600,000 tickets were sold to fans outside Japan, and that refunds will be determined by Authorized Ticket Resellers.

“For me, it’s the fun of the exchange. It’s not just getting the pins,” Bigsby said. “It’s the experience and the memories of the people you meet and deal with. But — it’s a big blow to us not to be able to do it.”

Health and safety surrounding the Games

Japanese leaders and the public have expressed concerns for months about the Games, and those concerns continue as the Olympic Torch Relay is making its way through the country.

On the first day of the relay on March 25, dozens of people protested the Games, asking organizers to halt the Olympics entirely, the Associated Press reported.

Leaders in Osaka have specifically asked to not be a part of the relay route because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in their area, according to the Associated Press. While the rest of Japan has lifted its state of emergency, Osaka and two neighboring prefectures still have prevention measures in place. Olympics organizers have said they are open to rerouting or canceling legs of the relay but have not done so for that area.

Vaccinated athletes

The World Health Organization reports Japan has administered 46,000 vaccine doses. The United States has administered more than 165 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. President Joe Biden is targeting having 200 million given in his first 100 days in office.

Dr. Steven Thomas, an infectious disease specialist in New York, says with expanded eligibility for the vaccine, it’s feasible that many U.S. athletes will be fully vaccinated by the time the Olympics begin in July.

“What does this mean more holistically in terms of the Games? As we know, unfortunately, there’s still a great deal of variance internationally in terms of who has access to vaccines and who does not. So I still think although the United States might be in a good place, it still means a bigger issue that the Japanese have to confront with in terms of hosting the Games and having athletes from over the world come in,” he said.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News