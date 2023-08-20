Jose Oquendo has worn many hats, and gloves, for the Cardinals organization and now he gets a new coat. Oquendo given a red jacket as the newest member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Recognized by ownership for his career contributions to the franchise. First as a player from 1986-1995 and then as a coach starting in 1999. His current job allows him to work as a fielding instructor throughout the Cardinals minor league system. FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with the player known as “The Secret Weapon”.

