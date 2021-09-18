O’Neill’s homer gives Cardinals 7th straight win

St. Louis Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Tyler O’Neill hit a two run homer in the eighth inning to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead and propel them to their 7th straight win on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. The Cards came into the bottom of eighth trailing 2-0. After a Tommy Edman sac fly cut the deficit to 2-1, Paul Goldschimdt walked in front of O’Neill’s 28th home run of the season giving the Cards the lead.

Adam Wainwright started the game and pitched six innings allowing two runs. The Cardinals bullpen took over with scoreless innings from Kodi Whitley, Justin Miller and Giovanny Gallegos. Miller gets the win in relief (1-0), while Gallegos earned his ninth save of the season.

The win gives the Cardinals a two game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the final wild card spot in the National League. The Dodgers beat the Reds on Saturday afternoon behind St. Louis native Max Scherzer’s winning effort on the mound. The loss drops the Padres two and a half games back of the Cardinals. The Phillies also trail the Redbirds by two and a half games in that wild card chase.

J A Happ will pitch for the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon as they go for the sweep of San Diego at Busch Stadium.