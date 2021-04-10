O’Reilly lifts Blues to OT win

St. Louis Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly (90) scores the winning goal past Minnesota Wild’s Cam Talbot (33) during overtime of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Ryan O’Reilly scored with just two seconds left in overtime to give the Blues their third straight victory, a 3-2 triumph over Minnesota on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

After beating the Wild 9-1 on Friday night, the rematch was much closer. Minnesota grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Nico Sturm. Mike Hoffman’s power play goal tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. Matt Dumba scored late in the second and the Wild led 2-1.

Hoffman scored in the final minute of the third period as the Blues capitalized with the sixth man on the ice. Then in overtime, O’Reilly scored on a wrap around shot with just two seconds left to give the Blues the victory.

The Blues third straight win puts them back into fourth place in the West Division and into a playoff spot. Their 44 points are one better than the Arizona Coyotes 43 point total.