Ozzie Smith places first bet at new FanDuel Sportsbook at the old Fairmount Park

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Fairmount Park Racetrack has a new addition and a new name. A sportsbook opened at the newly named FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing.

Cardinals great Ozzie Smith placed the first bet at the sportsbook – “The Wizard” bet $20 on the Cards to win the 2021 World Series.

Since Fairmount Park opened in 1925, fans have been able to place their bets on their favorite horses, but now you can come to the old racetrack, visit the new sportsbook, and bet on anything.

Even with the new betting options, you’ll still be able to get that traditional Fairmount Park experience. It’s a blending of the old and new that is hoped to bring fresh excitement to the building.

It’s not a coincidence the sportsbook is opening just in time for March Madness.

Collinsville city leaders said this sportsbook is just the first step in the bigger development of a casino and this area as a whole.