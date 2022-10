We all know him as the Wizard. The way Ozzie Smith dazzled fans with his remarkable fielding playing for the Cardinals in the 1980’s and 90’s. But these days Ozzie is shining in a different way. Smith, who picked up golf after his baseball playing days is now addicted to the game and wants others to get the itch as well. Here’s Fox 2’s Kevin Ryans on Smith’s Gateway PGA Reach event held today.

