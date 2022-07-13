The Cardinals have been struggling to find bullpen help, so they will take it from wherever they can get it. Enter Packy Naughton, who has suddenly emerged as one of the Cardinals most reliable relievers. And on Tuesday against the Dodgers he engineered a great escape. Naughton got out of a bases loaded jam with the Cardinals protecting a one run lead. FOX-2’s Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne catches up with the lefty.
Packy Naughton’s Houdini act saves Cardinals win
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe
Posted:
Updated:
