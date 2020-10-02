Padres hit Five Homers, Beat Cardinals 11-9, series tied

The San Diego Padres hit five home runs and beat the Cardinals 11-9 on Thursday night in San Diego to even their Wild Card playoff series at one win each. The Cardinals had built a 6-2 lead and looked to wrap up the best of three series in just two games. The Padres had other ideas. Fernando Tatis Jr and Will Myers each hit a pair of home runs and Manny Machado added another off an ineffective Cardinals bullpen. Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright couldn’t get out of the fourth inning, but when he did leave, the Cardinals held a 4-2 lead. Kolten Wong and Paul Goldschmidt homered for the Redbirds, but it wasn’t enough to hold off San Diego’s power show.

The decisive game three of this series is Friday night in San Diego. First pitch is at 9:00 PM. Jack Flaherty will get the start for the Cardinals.