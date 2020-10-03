Padres shut down Cardinals offense, Win Wild Card series

Jack Flaherty pitched his heart out, but it wasn’t enough in the Padres 4-0 series clinching win over the Cardinals on Friday night in San Diego. Flaherty allowed just one run in six solid innings pitched, but the Cardinals offense couldn’t score any runs in a Padres bullpen start. Nine Padres pitchers held the Cards to no runs on just four hits. A sloppy Cardinals defense in the Padres seventh inning allowed two more runs to score.

The Padres won the best of three series in three games, winning games two and three after the Cardinals won game one. The crazy 2020 season ends for the Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.