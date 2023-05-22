PITTSFORD, N.Y. – St. Louis native and Parkway Central High grad Michael Block is riding high after a scintillating strike led to a hole-in-one at the PGA Championship, drawing plaudits and high-fives from Rory McIlroy, and adulation from the gallery.

Block was the only player to score a hole-in-one at last weekend’s event. The ace on the 15th hole—a 212-yard, par 3—helped Block finish 1-over par for the major, good enough to finish in a tie for 15th place, the best for a club pro since at a PGA Championship since 1986.

Sunday’s final round of play saw Block, who teaches golf as a club pro in Southern California, paired with McIlroy, a four-time majors champion.

Block strode up to the 15th tee at Oak Hill Country Club, 7-iron in hand. His swing was true, as the ball left the tee at nearly 120 miles an hour. The ball traveled in a perfect arc, dropping straight into the hole; no thumping on the green needed.

As the crowd roared in amazement, Block didn’t know he’d aced the hole. McIlroy hugged Block and had to reassure him the ball had dropped perfectly.

At the conclusion of the event, Block joined tournament winner Brooks Koepka for the trophy presentation. While Koepka lifted the Wanamaker Trophy, Block shared in the glory as the lowest-scoring club professional at a PGA event, and was awarded a crystal bowl for the honor. He also earned $288,333 in prize money.

By finishing in the top 15, Block automatically qualified for the 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. He also received sponsor exemptions for the upcoming Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open events.

In an interview with CNN on Monday morning, Block joked that his wife, Val, would make him start charging more for golf lessons.

Michael Block acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole after his final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Michael Block, low club professional, and Brooks Koepka, winner, pose after the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Michael Block poses with the crystal bowl he won for being the low club professional at the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)