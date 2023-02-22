To the Prep Zone and it’s back to back state championships for the Parkway South girls swimming team in Class 2. The Patriots were led by a four gold medal performance by senior captain Kylee Sullivan, including state records in both of her individual events. Parkway South came into the meet knowing there would be pressure to repeat as state champs. They achieved their goal of repeating and the seniors on the team going out as two time defending champions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction