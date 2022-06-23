KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill that will exempt FIFA World Cup tickets from sales tax when the games are played in Kansas City in 2026.

The governor signed the bill Thursday and praised the bipartisan effort to bring the games to Kansas City, which was chosen last week as a host city.

Lawmakers passed the bill earlier this year after FIFA officials required tax breaks from cities hoping to host the games.

Democratic state Sen. John Rizzo, from the Kansas City-region, said estimates are the game could bring more than $600 million in revenue to the state.