Pat Maroon re-lives his historic goal, One year later

The date was May 7, 2019. St. Louis native Pat Maroon scored what could be the biggest goal in Blues history. His double overtime goal in the second round of the deciding 7th game of the Blues series against the Stars gave the St. Louis a 2-1 win and a series victory. We all know what happened after that, two series wins later, and a Stanley Cup for St. Louis. Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow caught up with Maroon on the first anniversary of the historic goal.

Maroon says he’s looked at like David Freese after his home run in the Cardinals win in the 2011 World Series. He is happy to have provided such a great sports memory for his home town sports fans.