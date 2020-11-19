Pattonville grad Kaleb Eleby up ‘Manning Award’ after ‘fake spike’ touchdown

Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby throws a pass against Toledo during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Western Michigan won 41-38. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The national college football world has caught wind of the exploits of former Pattonville quarterback Kaleb Eleby.

One week after Eleby ran for two touchdowns and passed for three more, including a “fake spike” that turned into a game-winner against Toledo, Eleby is up for the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s weekly Manning Award.

Eleby is up against Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Matt Coral of Ole Miss, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Marshall’s Grant Wells, Florida’s Kyle Trask, Oregon’s Tyler Shough and Tulsa’s Zach Smith in fan voting on the Sugar Bowl’s Facebook page that ends at 11am central time Thursday.