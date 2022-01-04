Pattonville graduate, Western Michigan QB Kaleb Eleby declares for NFL Draft

Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ST. LOUIS–A young man who threw touchdowns for the Pattonville Pirates in high school and the Western Michigan Broncos in college is throwing his name into the NFL Draft pool for the Denver Broncos and any other team looking for a quarterback this spring.

Kaleb Eleby announces his intention to enter the 2022 NFL Draft in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.

Dreams 2 Reality ..🖤



Hebrews 11:1 pic.twitter.com/YLFl8CTfrI — Kaleb Eleby5️⃣ (@K_Eleby5) January 4, 2022

Eleby is coming off a 2021 season where he threw for 3,277 yards, 23 TDs and 6 INT, leading Western Michigan to a record of 8-5 and a win in the Quick Lane Bowl last month.

Eleby joins another local QB who hopes to find a spot in the NFL, Lutheran North graduate Aqeel Glass, who starred at Alabama A&M.

Former Vianney running back Kyren Williams (Notre Dame) has also declared for the draft