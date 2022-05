ST. LOUIS — The Arizona Cardinals drafted former Pattonville standout Marquis Hayes Jr. with the 257th pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Rated as one of the top five guards in the country out of high school, Hayes Jr. shined at Oklahoma University, starting all 13 contests before earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors.

Now he begins his NFL journey, eager to shine yet again for his team, his family and his city.