Paul Goldschmidt nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt bats during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – Paul Goldschmidt has been chosen as the Cardinals nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

This is the sixth time that Goldschmidt has been nominated for the award in his career, dating back to his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks where he and his wife ,Amy, are still supporters of the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children.

“I hear the name Roberto Clemente and think of all he did not only on the field, but off the field,” says Goldschmidt. “His humanitarian efforts across the globe are inspirational and I am honored to represent the St. Louis Cardinals as this year’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee.”

Goldschmidt’s philanthropic endeavors include spending time with pediatric patients and participating in Make-A-Wish events. He is very passionate about fighting food insecurity, donating a full tractor-trailer of food and supplies to Convoy of Hope in 2020.

This season Goldy has committed $500 per regular season win and $5,000 per playoff win to help build a community center in the Dominican Republic.

Fans can vote for the winner here.