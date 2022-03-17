Bryan Rust’s goal in the fourth round of a shootout vaulted the Pittsburgh Penguins past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. The Penguins had built a 2-0 lead in the second period on goals by Chad Ruhwedel and Mike Matheson. The Blues began their rally when David Perron scored his 18th goal of the season in the second to cut the deficit to 2-1. Ivan Barbashev got the tying goal early in the third period scoring off a rebound, his 19th goal of the year, making it 2-2.

The rest of the third and overtime went scoreless forcing a shootout. The Blues went 0-4 against Pneguins goalie Tristan Jarry. Blues goalie Ville Husso stopped 43 shots, but couldn’t stop the shootout shot by Rust ending the game.