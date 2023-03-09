For the third time this season, Penn State has knocked off the Illini in college basketball. The latest Nittany Lions triumph came on Thursday night at the Big 10 Tournament in Chicago, IL, 79-76.

The Illini had built a 46-40 lead in the second half, but couldn’t hold off the three point shooting of Andrew Funk., The Penn State guard scored 20 points, including six from 3 point range. Terrence Shannon Jr. led Illinois in scoring in the game with 19 points, Coleman Hawkins contributed 17 points. Penn State had beaten Illinois twice during the regular season. The loss sends the Illini back to Champaign and waiting for Sunday’s NCAA Tournament selection show to find out their seeding for the Big Dance.