Billikens starting senior guard Javonte Perkins suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during the school’s first exhibition game on Tuesday night and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season, head coach Travis Ford announced on Wednesday. Perkins was taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility in 2021-22, awarded to all student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, he earned second-team All-Conference honors after leading the Billikens in scoring with 17.1 points per game.
In 2019-20, Perkins was voted the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year after leading SLU with 18.2 points per game in A-10 play, a school record. His 15.9 career scoring average ranks 10th in school history.
Perkins has torn ACL, will miss entire Billikens basketball season
Billikens starting senior guard Javonte Perkins suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during the school’s first exhibition game on Tuesday night and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season, head coach Travis Ford announced on Wednesday. Perkins was taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility in 2021-22, awarded to all student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, he earned second-team All-Conference honors after leading the Billikens in scoring with 17.1 points per game.