FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – Javonte Perkins scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half as Saint Louis broke away from George Mason 69-57 on Wednesday night.
The Billikens shot 56% after halftime, surging from one point down at the break to outscore George Mason 41-28 down the stretch. Saint Louis finished at 51% shooting for the game – the fifth straight game of shooting 50% or better.
Jordan Goodwin had 13 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (22-8, 11-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Hasahn French added eight points and five blocks – setting the school’s single-season record for blocks with 74, surpassing Willie Reed (2009-10).
Jordan Miller had 13 points for the Patriots (15-15, 4-13). Josh Oduro added 11 points.
Saint Louis kept pace with Duquesne and Saint Bonaventure in a three-way tie for fourth in the A-10. The Billikens finish the regular season against Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday. George Mason finishes out the regular season against Fordham on the road on Saturday.
Perkins scores 25 as Saint Louis stays in thick of A-10 race
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – Javonte Perkins scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half as Saint Louis broke away from George Mason 69-57 on Wednesday night.