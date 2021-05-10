Persimmon Woods Golf Club tracks progress from one year ago

WELDON SPRING, Mo. – When the pandemic brought the sports world to a screeching halt last year, the focus switched to some individual sports.
The game of golf seemed an ideal place to practice social distancing while outdoors, but COVID restrictions differed depending on where you lived.
While golf was taking place in St. Charles County, courses in Illinois were forced to close.
FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne returned to Persimmon Woods Golf Club in Weldon Spring one year later to check in with General Manager Benjamin Kent.