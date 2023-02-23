ST. LOUIS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored 4:45 into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks rallied for a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Pettersson also had two assists for Vancouver, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored.

Pettersson picked up his 28th goal when he beat goalie Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot.

St. Louis led 2-0 before Miller scored his 20th goal 9:08 into the third, and Kuzmenko tied it on his 27th in the final minute.

Rookie Tyler Tucker scored his first career goal for the Blues, and Alexey Toropchenko had a short-handed goal. Binnington made 38 saves.

Vancouver rookie Arturs Silovs had 20 stops in his third career NHL start.

Vancouver had a goal disallowed in the first period. Miller scored on a delayed penalty at 14:27, but it was waved off after St. Louis challenged for goaltender interference.

The Blues scored a short-handed goal when Toropchenko beat Silovs on a breakaway at 15:29. Pavel Buchnevich intercepted a pass and fed the streaking Toropechenko for his fifth of the season.

St. Louis went up 2-0 on a wrist shot by Tucker at 6:45 of the second. The Canucks challenged the play, arguing the goal was scored on a high stick by Ivan Barbashev, but the original call stood. Barbashev got his 100th career assist.

Miller scored a short-handed goal on a wrist shot. He has 11 points in his last 10 games.