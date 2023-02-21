It was racing royalty mixed with some of St. Louis’ top business leaders on Tuesday night in Ladue. If you invite Richard Petty to dinner, people will show up. The event was an unofficial kickoff to the countdown to year two of Nascar in St. Louis. The Enjoy Illinois 300 was a huge success in 2022, this year’s race will take place on June 4th, 2023 at Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL. Tonight’s event featured Petty a seven time Nascar Cup champion.

