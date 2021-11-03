PGA announces President’s Cup will be contested at Bellerive in 2030

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo– When Bellerive Country Club hosted the 2018 PGA Championship in a thrilling weekend that saw Brooks Koepka fend off a charge from Tiger Woods in front of roaring crowds, the PGA said it would return.

Wednesday, local and state officials and PGA officials gathered at the Town and Country club to confirm that another signature event, the President’s Cup, will be played there in 2030.

The President’s Cup is a four-day team-style event, similar to the Ryder Cup, pitting golfers from the United States against a team of international players, excluding Europe.

The event was first held in 1994. Woods captained the 2019 U.S. team that defeated the international squad at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. The next event will be held in 2022 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Players don’t compete for a purse in the event. Instead, the PGA Tour contributes money to charities chosen by golfers and team captains.

PGA officials praised the region’s tradition of strong sports support and “punching above its weight” when compared to other markets.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson was on hand for Wednesday’s event, along with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. Jones recalled how her son was able to fist-bump with Woods in 2018, while Parson recalled being fresh in office, and ending up following Woods.