PGA Tour Champions reschedules Ascension Charity Classic for 2021

JENNINGS, Mo. – The PGA Tour Champions was set to return to the St. Louis area for the first time in nearly 20 years. They have announced that the 2020 Ascension Charity Classic, originally scheduled for late September, is canceled this year. Concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were cited as the reason for moving the inaugural event at Norwood Hills Country Club to 2021.
While the inaugural event will not take place as planned at Norwood Hills Country Club, organizers confirmed the tournament remains on-track to provide significant charitable contributions to organizations in North St. Louis County as part of the current four-year agreement.