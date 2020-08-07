PGA Tour Champions reschedules Ascension Charity Classic for 2021

The round robin portion of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs are not going well for the defending champions. The Blues lost their second straight game, a 6-4 setback to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Edmonton. The Blues had built a 2-0 lead on goals by David Perron and Colton Parayko and great goaltending from Jordan Binnington. But Vegas scored three straight goals in the second period to take a 3-2 lead. Goals by Parayko and Troy Brouwer put the Blues back on top 4-3 after two periods. The third period was all Golden Knights as they scored three times to wrap up the victory. Mark Stone scored the fifth goal for the Knights and that turned out to be the game winner.

The loss assures the Blues of no better than the third seed in the Western Conference playoff seedings. St. Louis came in to the tournament with the top spot. The Blues finish the round robin on Sunday, August 9 against the Dallas Stars. Game time is TBA. A win over the Stars will get them that third seed.