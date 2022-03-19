The University of Missouri football team held its annual spring game on Saturday at Faurot Field. It was the first time for fans to see highly touted freshman wide receiver Luther Burden (East St. Louis) in a Tigers uniform, and also marked the debut for a handful of transfers, including former Lutheran South running back Cody Schrader, who transferred from Truman State.
Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz said no winner would be crowned at the end of spring in the starting quarterback derby. Brady Cook (Chaminade) and Tyler Macon (East. St. Louis) both saw plenty of action Saturday. Highly touted freshman Sam Horn arrives in the fall, and the Tigers were reportedly hosting potential transfer JT Daniels (USC/Georgia) this weekend.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Daniels will choose between Missouri, West Virginia and Oregon State.