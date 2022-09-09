For the first time since July 26th, the Cardinals have lost back to back games. The Pirates knocked off the Cards 8-2 on Friday night in Pittsburgh. The Redbirds also dropped an 11-6 game on Thursday to the Washington Nationals.

In the Friday loss, the Cardinals got behind early, trailing 4-0 after five innings. They closed the gap to 4-2 after Tommy Edman’s run scoring double. The Pirates wouldn’t let up scoring four runs on triples by Oneil Cruz and Michael Chavis. Miles Mikolas suffered the loss on the mound, giving up four runs in five innings pitched. The Pirates pounded out 15 hits in the contest. Cruz ended up with three hits and 3 Runs batted in.