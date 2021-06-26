Pirates hand Cardinals 5th straight loss, 5-4

Member of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate their win over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Things continue on a downward trend for the fledgling Cardinals. They lost their fifth straight game, 5-4 to the Pirates on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Pittsburgh jumped on Cardinals starting pitcher K.K. Kim to take an early 4-1 lead. The Cardinals battled back to tie the game on home runs from Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson and an RBI single from rookie Lars Nootbaar.

The Pirates scored the go ahead run in the fifth inning on Jacob Stallings single to make it a 5-4 game. There was no further scoring in the contest as the Cardinals saw their season record fall to 36-40.