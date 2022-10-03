The Pittsburgh Pirates avoided their 100th loss of the season by literally walking off the Cardinals 3-2 on Monday night in Pittsburgh. The NL Central champs lost, but Albert Pujols accomplished another major record. His two run homer in the sixth inning broke a scoreless tie. it’s career home run #703. But the two runs he drove in gave him 2,116 passing Babe Ruth for second place all time in Major league Baseball for RBI.

In the loss, Giovanny Gallegos loaded the bases on walks in the bottom of the ninth. Jo Jo Romero came in relieve Gallegos and walked O’Neil Cruz, the first batter he faced. That walk force in the winning run. Pirates win 3-2. The two clubs have two more games remaining in this series and the regular season.