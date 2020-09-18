Pirates win 5-1 as Cardinals offense continues to sputter

Pirates pitcher Steven Brault won his first game of the season, a complete game effort against the struggling Cardinals 5-1 on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, PA. The Cardinals could muster just two hits against the Pirates lefty. Tommy Edman’s single in the third inning gave the Redbirds a 1-0 lead. Gregory Polanco smacked a three run homer off Austin Gomber in the fourth inning to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead. That’s all Brault needed in his complete game victory.

The loss drops the Cardinals season record to 22-24 and currently out of a playoff position.