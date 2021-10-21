Pitcher from St. Louis makes lasting baseball memory for fan and family

ST. LOUIS–Before they became St. Louis Cardinals, Jason Motte, Luke Voit, Harrison Bader, Tommy Edman and others toiled in minor league towns, including State College Pennsylvania, where they were Spikes. Oliver Marmol managed there too. The club played in the New York-Penn League, a short-season Class A league that would start in June and end in September. The Cardinals were affiliated with the team in 2006, and then from 2013 until 2020, when the minor league system was reorganized and the NY-P disappeared.

In its place rose the MLB Draft League, a league that showcases draft-eligible players between May and August. While the affiliation may have changed, a St. Louis native playing for the new Spikes showed one fan this summer that you don’t need to be a pro to make an impression.

I thanked him on @Twitter and after some messages back and forth he offered to leave some tickets for the family to the last game in Trey's name. He wanted to meet Trey again to give him a gift…that totally blew me away (2/6) pic.twitter.com/2MvREVAijy — Tom Weiser 🇺🇸 (@WeiserTom) October 14, 2021

Here are his words…"I grew up going to games with my Dad, seeing you and your son reminded me of me and my Dad. I saw your profile on Twitter and saw that you have a Rare Disease. I actually lost my Dad in March of 2020 to bladder cancer when he was only 46…" (3/6) pic.twitter.com/5KPNNJ2iHj — Tom Weiser 🇺🇸 (@WeiserTom) October 14, 2021

"I have a glove that I have from a cancer fundraiser for my Dad, That I'd love to pass on to your son."



On top of this Austin was able to make arrangements for Trey to throw out the first pitch. ⚾️@mlbdraftleague



(4/6) pic.twitter.com/jvTQDCG7nq — Tom Weiser 🇺🇸 (@WeiserTom) October 14, 2021

To make the fairytale complete. Austin closed out the game for the win and while walking off the field he pointed at my son! (5/6) pic.twitter.com/LhxipYMuCI — Tom Weiser 🇺🇸 (@WeiserTom) October 14, 2021

@MizzouBaseball you have a very special player in Austin Cheeley. He has touched my family's life in such a special way. We hope to make it to @Mizzou this spring for a game and cannot wait to watch you someday as a professional ballplayer@SteveJonesPSU@JPutnamMic

(6/6) pic.twitter.com/ZVt9zQR2VR — Tom Weiser 🇺🇸 (@WeiserTom) October 15, 2021

Cheeley, a Lutheran South alum, spent the past two seasons at Middle Tennessee State after starting his career at Jefferson College. He’ll pitch as a senior at the University of Missouri in the spring.