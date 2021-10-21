Poll: Jayson Tatum among NBA’s most liked players

United States’ Jayson Tatum (10) drives to the basket ahead of Iran’s Navid Rezaeifar (17) during a men’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Charlie Neibergall/Pool Photo via AP)

ST. LOUIS–The 2021-2022 NBA season tipped off this week, and a new poll finds that St. Louis native and Chaminade graduate Jayson Tatum nipping at the heels of some of the league’s superstars and already surpassing some others when it comes to favorability ratings.

Morning Consult asked up to 431 self-identified NBA fans October 8-12 for their opinion and Tatum came in sixth, behind Stephen Curry, Devin Durant, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Most-Liked NBA Players Heading Into 2021-22 Season:



1. Stephen Curry

2. Kevin Durant

3. LeBron James

4. Anthony Davis

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

6. Jayson Tatum

7. Chris Paul

8. Devin Booker

9. Zion Williamson

10. James Harden #nbaisbackhttps://t.co/Zha8YhAndi pic.twitter.com/oVd9uNkuJw — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) October 19, 2021

Tatum came in ahead of his fellow Chaminade alum Bradley Beal, who was tied for 10th.

Tatum is coming off a 2021 season that featured multiple games where he scored more than 50 points. He also won his first Olympic Gold Medal as part of the USA Basketball team in Tokyo.