Porter brothers reunite in NBA

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) shoots the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, March 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

ST. LOUIS–It’s a sweet family reunion on the basketball court that will likely come off as bittersweet for Missouri basketball fans.

The Denver Nuggets went on the road and defeated the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night 103-102. Michael Porter, Jr., the high school basketball star who brought national buzz to Cuonzo Martin’s first recruiting class at Missouri but was sidelined by a back injury for all but 53 minutes in his only season in Columbia, scored 21 points and had 9 rebounds.

On the opposing side, his brother Jontay, who graduated high school early to enroll at Missouri to play with his older brother. In Michael’s absence, Jontay emerged as a building block in his own right, only to miss his sophomore year with a torn ACL, then re-tear it months later, before deciding to turn pro.

Jontay Porter signed with Memphis last season and was recalled this week from the team’s G-League affiliate.

Jontay Porter didn’t see the floor Friday, but the brothers shared a moment on the court after the game and exchanged jerseys.

MPJ got asked about his postgame interaction with Jontay.



Loved this answer so much. pic.twitter.com/fzxkKZMPC2 — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) March 13, 2021