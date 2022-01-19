Postponed Blues games rescheduled, 3 upcoming games get new dates

St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich, second from left, is congratulated after his goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS – Heads up, Blues fans. The NHL has announced new dates for the three St. Louis Blues games postponed in December. The League has also rescheduled three of the team’s upcoming matchups.

Changes to the schedule are:

The postponed Dec. 21 game at Ottawa has been rescheduled for Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. CT at Canadian Tire Centre.

The postponed Dec. 23 game at Toronto has been rescheduled for Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. CT at Scotiabank Arena.

The postponed Dec. 27 game vs. New Jersey has been rescheduled for Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

The Jan. 30 game vs. Chicago has been rescheduled for Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

The Feb. 1 game at Montreal has been rescheduled for Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. CT at Bell Centre.

The Feb. 28 game against Philadelphia has been rescheduled for Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center.