Potosi native Dylan Coleman makes MLB debut for Kansas City Royals

ST. LOUIS– Potosi native and former Missouri State Bear pitcher Dylan Coleman made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night in Cleveland against the Indians.
Coleman, who first got the word that he was being called up on Saturday, pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Kansas City’s 4-1 loss.
But watch what happens AFTER the flyout to former Cardinals prospect Oscar Mercado. First baseman Carlos Santana throws the ball into the stands for a fan, only to immediately realize the ball was going to be something Coleman would cherish.
Afterward, Coleman told reporters about how special it was for his family to be there to watch his debut.
There’s another Cardinals connection to this story. Coleman was obtained by the Royals in exchange for former Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal.