PowerPlex hosts virtual protest after youth sports limits in St. Louis County

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The St. Louis Sports Covid-19 Coalition is holding a virtual protest today. They are upset after youth sports was identified as a primary source of the spread in St. Louis County last week. That led County Executive Dr. Sam Page to announce that there will be no competitive youth sports allowed until the spread of the virus can be contained.

The protest is being held on the St. Louis PowerPlex’s Facebook page. The 160-acre campus is a destination for people playing amateur sports. There are also entertainment and retail services in the former outlet mall.