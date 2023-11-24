Call it a day after Thanksgiving hangover for the Blues. The Predators rolled into St. Louis on Friday and rolled out with a dominant 8-3 win.

Nashville scored the first three goals of the game and never looked back. Former Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Predators against his old team. O’Reilly’s 10th goal of the season came on a 5 on 3 power play making in 5-1 Nashville.

Luke Evangelista and Filip Forsberg scored two goals each for the Predators. Forsberg has 38 career points in 36 career games against the Blues.

Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues. The return to action on Sunday afternoon when the Blues go to Chicago to play the Blackhawks at 1:00 PM.