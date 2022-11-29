It will be an all St. Louis Class 4 football championship game in the state of Missouri on Friday. St. Mary’s will face St. Dominic at 11 AM on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia, MO. For St, Mary’s it’s a chance to repeat as state champs. They won the Class 3 title last season. For St. Dominic it’s their first ever trip to a championship game. Two other schools will be playing for state championships as well this weekend. Howell plays for the Class 5 crown on Friday while Cardinal Ritter plays for the Class 3 championship on Saturday.

