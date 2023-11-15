The DeSmet Spartans square off against Rock Bridge on Saturday in the Missouri Class 6 state quarterfinal football playoffs. The game will be played at DeSmet at 1:00 PM.

Fox 2 Sports continues it’s Prep Zone football playoff preview with Fort Zumwalt North. They play defending champion Cardinal Ritter in a Class 5 quarterfinal game. Ritter is undefeated this season. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM Zumwalt North.

Fox 2 Sports rolls on with it’s high school football playoff preview. The Roxana Shells have advanced to the semi-final round in Illinois in Class 3. The undefeated Shells (12-0) host Mt. Carmel (11-1) on Saturday at 3 PM. Roxana hasn’t been this far in the football state playoffs since 1987.

The East St. Louis Flyers football team is two wins away from repeating as state champs in Illinois. The Flyers travel to Washington, IL for the Class 6 semi-final game at 1:00 PM Saturday. East St. Louis has not repeated as champs in football since 1984 and 85.