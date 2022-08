The high school football season is quickly approaching! Local are schools held their first official practices on Monday, August 8th. The season kicks off on Friday, August 26th. Over in Illinois, Mascoutah is hoping to improve on an impressive 9-2 season in 2021.

Prep football practices began on Monday, August 8th, that included the defending state champs in Class 6 in Missouri, the CBC Cadets. They are reloading and aiming for back to back titles in 2022.