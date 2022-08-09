KTVI-Fox 2 continues it’s prep football preview. Let’s head to Vashon High School where former NFL, Mizzou Tiger and Vashon wide receiver Will Franklin is the head coach. Franklin has rebuilt the Wolverines football program. Last season, Vashon was a much improves 9-2 and they look for even better things this upcoming football season.

KTVI-Fox 2 Sports went over to St. Mary’s High School to check on the defending Missouri Class 3 football champs. The Dragons are moving up to Class 4 this season, but there goal is the same, win another title!