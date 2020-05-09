Prep Football QB hoping to play this Fall

Aaron Meyer, the current assistant baseball coach at Missouri State University and commissioner of the "Show Me Collegiate League" is set to bring back baseball on June 1st. Seven teams will compete at US Ballpark in Ozark, Missouri. This will give college baseball players who had their school seasons cut short by the coronavirus shutdown to get back on the field. Meyer, a Millstadt, Illinois native has taken all of the necessary steps with safety and health issues and is ready to play ball.

Meyer will have college players from Mizzou and Missouri State and as far away as Maine participiating in the 30 game summer league. He is pleased to give athletes the chance to play baseball again. All games will be played in one stadium, US Ballpark in Ozark, MO, just outside of Springfield.