Prep Football QB hoping to play this Fall

Kaden McMullen is the quarterback for the O’Fallon Christian High School football season. His senior season hopefully begins this coming fall, depending on where the coronavirus pandemic is. McMullen, who has at least a half dozen college football offers including Northern Illinois and UNLV says he’s staying in shape working out with weights at his home and throwing to his receiver teammates.
McMullen and his teammates know the uncertainty that lies ahead for high school football this coming fall and hope for the best.