ST. LOUIS — Watch Fox 2’s coverage of local teams in state football and soccer action on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Local football teams had the state final four or state championships on their mind heading into Saturday including CBC and East St. Louis.

A look at a few of the St. Louis area winners on the prep gridiron

SOCCER

Four area teams, Webster Groves, St. Francis Borgia, Orchard Farm, and CBC, were vying for state championships on the pitch.