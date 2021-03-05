2022 Lutheran North Cornerback Toriano Pride cuts college list to seven

ST. LOUIS–Lutheran North football cornerback Toriano Pride, Jr., one of the top players in the classs of 2022 released what he described as his “Top 7” schools in his recruiting process Friday.
The list includes Missouri, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon and Auburn.
Pride is considered a four-star recruit by 247 and Rivals. He has committed to playing in the All-American Bowl in January, which every year has served as a venue for top college prospects to announce their decisions during the broadcast.
The earliest members of the football class of 2022 can sign a binding letter of intent with a college program is December 15.